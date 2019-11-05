‘Reach Out and Read’ celebrates 20 years of literacy education

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of people gathered at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Tuesday morning to celebrate a very special organization. Reach Out and Read celebrated 20 years of spreading the joy of reading, by hosting Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins as a celebrity reader.
“It is encouraging our young people before they even start school to read books and be interested in books,” Perkins said. “It addresses that word gap that exists.”
Perkins read Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Reach Out and Read has served more than 100,000 children since its regional launch in 1999. Medical providers share more than 10,000 books annually with children across a number of clinics in Northwest Louisiana.
Doctors and nurses also speak with parents about the importance of reading aloud, starting at an early age.
“I think the best part about reading to youngsters is seeing their eyes light up throughout the book at their favorite parts,” Perkins said. “This program has channeled energy into reading.”
