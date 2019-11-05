Possible gas leak reported at Shreveport school

Shreveport Fire Department responds to reported gas leak at Broadmoor Middle Lab School. (Source: Christian Piekos)
By Matt Stanley | November 5, 2019 at 1:29 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 1:47 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A possible gas leak spurred a large emergency response at Broadmoor Middle Laboratory School Tuesday afternoon.

#BREAKING: Large Shreveport Fire Dept. presence at Broadmoor Middle Magnet after students reported feeling dizzy in a classroom. Some people have been loaded into ambulances.

According to the Caddo Parish 911 page, the initial call was reported at 12:43 p.m. At one point, 21 Shreveport Fire Department units were on scene.

Caddo Schools spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood tells KSLA News 12 that two students came out of a class feeling dizzy and complained of headaches. We’re told their parents have been notified.

Officials on the scene tell KSLA that at least 10 people have been taken to the hospital, but it’s not known if they are students.

The Shreveport Fire Department is currently checking gas lines.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

