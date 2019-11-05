Possible gas leak reported at Shreveport school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A possible gas leak spurred a large emergency response at Broadmoor Middle Laboratory School Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Caddo Parish 911 page, the initial call was reported at 12:43 p.m. At one point, 21 Shreveport Fire Department units were on scene.
Caddo Schools spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood tells KSLA News 12 that two students came out of a class feeling dizzy and complained of headaches. We’re told their parents have been notified.
Officials on the scene tell KSLA that at least 10 people have been taken to the hospital, but it’s not known if they are students.
The Shreveport Fire Department is currently checking gas lines.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
