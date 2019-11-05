Police seek help finding missing Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a Shreveport resident who has gone missing.
Camellia Huddleston’s family members reported her disappearance last week, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
The 57-year-old woman last was seen Sept. 25 near the 2300 block of Levy Street.
Huddleston has hazel eyes and brown and gray hair and weighs about 150 pounds.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about her to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7020.
