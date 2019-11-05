Multiple cold fronts arrive in the coming days

(KSLA) - We have relatively nice weather for now. Changes are on their way with a couple cold fronts arriving in the next few days. These cold fronts will be strong and bring plenty of rain. Most of all, the temperatures will be much colder.
Through the overnight hours, there will be plenty of clouds hanging around. A couple breaks in the clouds are possible, but only before midnight. I think after that, the clouds will increase some more. There is a slight chance of rain overnight tonight. Most of the rain will be to the west and north. Temperatures will also be a little warm. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
Wednesday should be the quiet before the storm. There is only a 10% chance of rain with partly cloudy conditions. Most of the rain will be to the north. It should be a good day. With a few more peeks of sunshine, the temperature should warm up to the lower to mid 70s. Don’t pack away the rain gear yet though.
Thursday is when the first of two strong cold fronts will arrive. There is a 60% chance of rain for the day. It does not look like there will be any severe weather, though. I do expect heavy rain and some storms. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
After the cold front passes through, temperatures will cool down to the lower 40s by Thursday night. Some places will see the 30s again. Then it will only warm up to the lower 50s on Friday. The good news is that the rain will be gone by the morning. I did go ahead and take out the 10% chance of rain I had yesterday. So now, there is not chance of rain Friday.
Then the weekend will be nice but a little chilly. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s. There will be a lot of sunshine Saturday with a little less on Sunday. The good news is that there will be no rain around us on Saturday. However, I did add a 20% chance for Sunday. There is still no need to cancel any outdoor plans you may have.
Our next strong cold front will arrive Monday. This will bring a bit of rain, and knock those temperatures right back down. We could be back to near freezing in many areas. The high temperature on Monday will be up to 50 degrees. You will certainly need a jacket next week.
Tuesday looks to be even colder with highs not even reaching the 50s! So, highs will be in the 40s with a slight breeze making it feel worse. There will also be some clouds around and maybe a sprinkle or two. Rain chances are up to 20% for now.
Have a great day and make it a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
