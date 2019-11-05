Louisiana State Police urge drivers to slow down in work zones

BOSSIER CITY La. (KSLA) - In the past three weeks, there have already been three crashes in work zones. Two of those crashes involved law enforcement.
Trooper Brent Hardy with Louisiana State Police said one of their work units was hit by a drunk driver while working a striping detail.
“The last thing that we want is a crash that happens not only in a work zone but also on the highway,” he said.
The Bossier City Police Department recently experienced a similar situation. Recently one of their officers was working a tractor trailer crash off of I-220. The officer was blocking one of the lanes with his work unit when a distracted driver ran into him.
Luckily both the trooper and officer weren’t seriously injured but both agencies are stressing drivers to slow down and drive more carefully in work zones.
“Just pay attention,” said Sgt. Wells with Bossier City Police. “Look around. Try to expect the unexpected.”
This past Sunday a driver side swiped a car and a work truck after ignoring multiple lane closure signs.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation more than 40,000 people are injured each year as a result of a car crash in work zones. Earlier this year a worker lost his life in Monroe after being hit by an 18-wheeler.
"That was an example of someone who was just out doing their job hoping to make it home to his wife and children at the end of the day and that didn’t happen, "said public information officer Erin Buchanan. “That’s a reality for anybody who is working in a construction zone.”
Both Hardy and Wells say impairment, distractions and speed are the three main factors when it comes to work zone related crashes.
