JPSO: Deputy fires shots at murder suspect apprehended in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly discharged his weapon while involved in capturing a wanted suspect.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says on Monday, Nov. 4 around 11:30 a.m., officers were contacted to help the Louisiana Attorney General Fugitive Apprehension Unit and JPSO take into custody a wanted suspect out of Jefferson Parish.
JPSO says its office was investigating a homicide in Metairie, which initially began as a missing persons investigation Sunday, Nov. 3. Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the victim’s wife contacted JPSO about her missing husband, saying she had been unable to contact him for several hours after he was supposed to meet with someone in the 5800 block of Airline Drive to sell his car. She became concerned for his safety after he did not answer the phone and says she could not locate him through friends or family either.
JPSO investigators attempted to find the man and his car, but were not able to do so until Monday morning. The victim’s car was found at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue in Baton Rouge. Detectives began surveillance in the area, and at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, a man who was not the victim was seen approaching the car, officials say.
Detectives tried to speak with the man, but he ran away into a wooded area. It was during that confrontation officials say a JPSO detective fired several shots at the suspect, but did not hit anyone.
JPSO says a second suspect was later taken into custody at an apartment in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark. The identities of the suspects are currently being withheld for investigative purposes. BRPD is investigating the use of force on the deputy’s part and is continuing to assist JPSO in its investigation.
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, JPSO says it received a call that someone found a body in a field near the intersection of Lark and Linden streets in Metairie. Deputies believe the remains are that of the missing man. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Division at 504-364-5300 or call Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.