JPSO: Deputy fires shots at murder suspect apprehended in Tigerland

JPSO says its office was investigating a homicide in Metairie, which initially began as a missing persons investigation Sunday, Nov. 3. Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the victim’s wife contacted JPSO about her missing husband, saying she had been unable to contact him for several hours after he was supposed to meet with someone in the 5800 block of Airline Drive to sell his car. She became concerned for his safety after he did not answer the phone and says she could not locate him through friends or family either.