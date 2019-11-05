Baton Rouge man pleads guilty to multi-million dollar bank, wire fraud scheme

“This investigation and conviction demonstrates that those who seek to deceive and defraud banks and other lenders for their own personal benefit will be held accountable. Mr. Worley executed schemes to fraudulently induce banks and private lenders into giving him million of dollars, and used unwitting associates of his to assist him. Individuals like Mr. Worley who obtain loans through fraudulent means can expect to be prosecuted, and victims of such schemes should know we will do everything within our power to make these lenders whole. I would like to recognize the effort of our prosecutor and the FBI for their exemplary work on such an important matter,” said US Attorney Brandon Fremin.