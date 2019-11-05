ArkLaTex sheriff warns of scam that targets the elderly

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex sheriff is warning people about the return of a scam that targets the elderly.
People are being tricked into giving the scammers remote access to their computers and, thus, all of their personal information, the Sevier County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office report.
The scammers also try to get people to send money to a Paul E. Chandler at 1400 Dallas Drive in Plainfield, Ind.
The callers claim to be with Norton Security and Micro PC and have used the telephone numbers (877) 333-6087, (908) 955-4329 and (620) 266-4420, says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.
“Please tell your elderly family and friends about this scam because that is who the scammers are targeting currently. Please share!!!”
