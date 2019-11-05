Agencies launch task force to crackdown on human trafficking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Federal, state and local agencies gathered today at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in downtown Shreveport to launch a new initiative to crackdown on human trafficking.
Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the task force will work to identify, investigate and prosecute criminals.
The task force is also made up of non governmental agencies, including civic, faith-based and social services.
“I think we have a lot of people from out of town coming here primarily because of the gaming industry and the entertainment options that are available,” said David Joseph, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana. “It’s also a major corridor with 49 and I-20 coming through here.”
The FBI, Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, among others, are involved in the task force.
“Human trafficking is a crime that involved systematic abuse of individual rights, freedom and human dignity,” said Joseph. “While we live in a good community, we know this does go on.”
The task force will meet monthly to share information, coordinate investigations and discuss active cases.
