Search continues for man who ditched stolen car

POWHATAN, La. (KSLA) — People in the Powhatan area should remain alert and report any suspicious activity, authorities advise.
Natchitoches Parish deputies resumed their search Monday morning for a man who ditched a stolen vehicle in a soybean field.
“An active search was done this morning with Winn (Parish) tracking dogs. However, they were unable to pick up on any scent,” Natchitoches sheriff’s Capt. Tony Moran told KSLA News 12.
Deputies also checked out reports Monday morning that he had been seen near the tree line near mile marker 154 (near the Ajax exit) on Interstate 49 and Jim Rivers Road (Natchitoches Parish Road 357), but those efforts failed to turn up any leads, the Sheriff’s Office posted Monday morning on Facebook.
Deputies have been patrolling the area ever since a 17-mile chase Sunday on I-49.
“At this time, we are not sure if he remains in the area or possibly (has) been picked up,” Moran said.
The focus of the manhunt that started Sunday is the driver of a 2015 Honda Civic that was reported as stolen Oct. 26 from Baton Rouge.
He fled from deputies when they tried to stop him for driving 98 mph on Interstate 49 just south of Natchitoches.
Along the way, the car reportedly rammed a Dodge Challenger then continued north, left the road and traveled through a ditch, then a fence and into the open field.
It was there that the Civic’s driver abandoned the car and ran across the field into nearby woods.
Authorities’ search Sunday concentrated on the King Hill Road (Natchitoches Parish Road 442) area north of Powhatan.
The driver is described as being in his late teens or early 20s and wearing faded pants plus a jacket with orange in it.
Anyone who sees anything should call 911, their local law enforcement agency or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432.
