Our quiet weather becomes unsettled this week

(KSLA) - Happy Monday! The weather is fairly quiet for the beginning of the week, before a couple strong cold fronts approach the ArkLaTex. This will bring rain, but will also drop temperatures quite a bit. We could have temperatures near freezing again by next week.
Through the overnight hours, there will be plenty of clouds hanging around. A couple breaks in the clouds are possible, but only before midnight. I think after that, the clouds will increase some more. There is a slight chance of rain overnight tonight. Temperatures will also be a little warmer, thanks to the clouds lingering. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will have a small 20% chance of rain in the morning. Then the clouds will stick around but the rain chances will be a little lower. It would not be a bad idea to have your rain gear with you. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s.
Wednesday should be the quiet before the storm. There is only a 10% chance of rain with partly cloudy conditions. It should be a good day. With a few more peeks of sunshine, the temperature should warm up to the lower to mid 70s. Don't pack away the rain gear yet though.
Thursday is when the first of the strong cold fronts will arrive. There is a 60% chance of rain for the day. It does not look like there will be any severe weather, though. I do expect heavy rain and some storms. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
After the cold front passes through, temperatures will cool down to the lower 40s by Thursday night. Then it will only warm up to the lower 50s on Friday. The good news is that the rain will be gone by the morning. As of now, I did include a 10% chance of rain, but this could go down as we get closer.
Then the weekend will be nice but a little chilly. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s. There will be some sunshine peeking through the clouds with no rain around us. There is no need to cancel any outdoor plans you may have.
Our next strong cold front will arrive Monday. This will bring a bit of rain, and knock those temperatures right back down. We could be back to near freezing in many areas. The high temperature on Monday will be up to 50 degrees. You will certainly need a jacket next week.
Have a great day and make it a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
