Manhunt underway after 17-mile chase in Natchitoches

POWHATAN, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway in Natchitoches Parish.
Authorities there are looking for the driver of a car that was reported as stolen Oct. 26 from Baton Rouge.
Natchitoches Parish deputies tried to stop the 2015 Honda Civic at 3:05 p.m. Sunday,
They had clocked it doing 98 mph as it was traveling north on Interstate 49 just south of Natchitoches, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
The vehicle fled from deputies for nearly 17 miles — passing the Natchitoches, Posey, Johnson Chute and Powhatan exits along the way, authorities said.
The car reportedly rammed a Dodge Challenger then continued north, left the road and traveled through a ditch, then a fence and into an open field.
It was there that the car’s driver abandoned the vehicle and ran across the field into nearby woods.
Deputies and members of the Winn Parish K-9 tracking team with horses began searching for him in the King Hill Road area north of Powhatan at 5:31 p.m.
The driver is described as being in his late teens or early 20s and wearing faded pants plus a jacket with orange in it.
