Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Alabama Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview LSU vs. Alabama.
The No. 1 Tigers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 2 Crimson Tide (8-0, 5-0 SEC) in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
College Gameday has announced it will be broadcasting live from Tuscaloosa for the big matchup. This will be the first regular-season No. 1 vs. No. 2 since these same teams met in 2011.
The game can be seen on CBS.
