Free parking for early voters in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is offering free parking for those wishing to vote early. It will be near the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voter’s Office, located at 525 Marshall Street, across from the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
Voters are encouraged to park in spaces along the 600 and 700 blocks of Marshall Street. The spaces are marked with signage for two-hour blocks of free parking. These are the only free parking spaces.
Parking in other on-street spaces will require payment of quarters ($.25 for 30 minutes) at meters. The Parkmobile parking app can be used to pay for non-metered or green curb spaces. All on-street parking is free after 5 p.m.
To report any meter problems, please call 222-0290.
Remember, early voting runs through Saturday, Nov. 9th.
The Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays during early voting.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.