1 dies in head-on crash involving big rig, subcompact car

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A South Louisiana man died when an 18-wheeler struck his subcompact car head-on about 10 miles northeast of the Lincoln Parish city of Ruston.
He is 22-year-old Trevor Joseph “T.J.” Trahan, of Ville Platte.
Preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year-old Dustin Lehman, of Sterlington, was driving the big rig north on Louisiana Highway 33 at Louisiana Highway 822 (Shadow Road) when the accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Lehman came upon a 2011 Toyota Yaris that was stopped in the roadway and, unable to stop, tried to swerve to miss the car, Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said.
Instead, his 2015 International tractor-trailer sideswiped the Yaris then crossed into the oncoming lane, where it struck the southbound 2018 Nissan Versa that Trahan was driving.
Trahan was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Lincoln Parish coroner’s office.
Lehman and the driver of the Yaris, whose name authorities have not released, were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The extent of their injuries has not be made known by authorities.
All three people involved in the crash were were properly restrained.
Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Trahan’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ville Platte, according to his obituary.
The service will be preceded by visitation from 1-9 p.m. Monday with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Trahan will be buried in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at Turkey Creek.
Arrangements are being handled through LaVille Funeral Home in Ville Platte.
Louisiana State Police Troop F has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths this year.
