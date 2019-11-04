Comfortable start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend as mother nature for the most part cooperated. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking warmer temperatures as we start the week, but also some chances for rain that could drive our temperatures down especially at the end of the week. The heaviest rain will likely come at the end of the week as another cold front will be rolling through the ArkLaTex.