Comfortable start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend as mother nature for the most part cooperated. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking warmer temperatures as we start the week, but also some chances for rain that could drive our temperatures down especially at the end of the week. The heaviest rain will likely come at the end of the week as another cold front will be rolling through the ArkLaTex.
For our Monday expect mostly cloudy skies across the ArkLaTex. While we will be seeing a lot of clouds our temperatures this afternoon should be able to move up in the low 70s after starting out the day in the 40s. While we will see clouds expect the ArkLaTex to stay dry this afternoon.
As we go into Tuesday rain chances will return to the region. A very weak cold front will be pushing through the ArkLaTex Tuesday morning bringing with it some chances for wet weather. None of this rain will be particularly heavy, but could be just a bit of nuisance for your morning commute. In addition expect our temperatures Tuesday to fail to reach the 70 degree mark.
Later in the week we are tracking a more significant chance as a strong cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex during the day Thursday. This front will dramatically drop our temperatures as we head into the weekend along with giving more wet weather across the region.
So as we start the week enjoy the milder temperatures as we are tracking some big changes at the end of the week.
Have a great day! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
