10th annual Red River clean up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 10th annual Red River cleanup was held at the Stoner Boat Launch on Stoner Ave yesterday, November 2.
The cleanup started in 2010 by Adam Willard and his wife Lisa Willard. They started with only 89 volunteers but has since grown to over 450 volunteers as of this year.
The couple said they started the cleanup to do something about the trash problem along the Red River. They believe keeping the community clean will help attract outside businesses to partner up.
As of today, almost 124,000 pounds of trash have been picked up from the river.
