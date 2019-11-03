Teddy Bridgewater struts with high school dance team during Saints’ bye week

View this post on Instagram

Last night at the game, I had the opportunity to hit that #SupaStrut with #TheDynamicDozen from my high school - Miami Northwestern. So boom, I’ve been studying the videos all week and told @supa_blackgirl I’ll be ready to hit my #SupaStrut. I was nervous but then I realized I’m a Bull and we don’t back down from nothin’! “Look at them feet, look at that face, ooouu he serious..” Hype (wo)man of the year 😂😂! #MNWBulls #DoTheGirlsHaveSpines #MyBackDontWorkLikeThat #NeedAnOilChangeAfterThat