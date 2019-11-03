Sunny and dry to end the weekend.

Happy Sunday morning! Hope you enjoyed your extra hour of sleep and an early sunrise. A few areas are waking up to foggy conditions and patchy frost, but most should be cleared by 8am. Heading out the door this morning, temperatures are going to be in the 30s and 40s. Mostly sunny skies are back this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s with calm winds out of the southeast.
By the evening, it'll be chillier with temperatures in the 50s with clouds increasing, but still rain free. Overnight tonight, temperatures will stay warm under mostly cloudy skies and only get into the low 40s.
Monday, the start of the work week, will have partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer, but below average temperatures, in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances are only around 10% that day and mainly for the evening.
Tuesday, a weak cold front will push into the northern corner of the ArkLaTex near I-30 and bring a small chance for rain Tuesday morning.
Wednesday night into Thursday will be our greatest chance for rain in the ArkLaTex associated with yet another cold front. So far, severe weather is not expected, but we'll keep you updated as we get closer.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
