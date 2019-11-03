Saturday marks highest single day early voter turnout in Louisiana history

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With just one day of early voting for the coming runoff election in the books, the nearly 90,000 votes state-wide are very telling.
“Voters are engaged in this election. The single biggest day of early voting in the history of early voting in Louisiana. Bigger than the 2016 presidential election, bigger than last month," said FOX 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman.
With each election voters are enjoying the convenience of early voting especially during football season, but also I think voters are very engaged. Two very different choices in how folks want to lead the state."
Sherman says the numbers certainly set a tone for the runoff election on Nov. 16, especially with the President of the United States getting so heavily involved in his backing of Republican candidate Eddie Rispone.
“We have two candidates with two very different directions they want to lead the state in. And with the fever pitch of politics in Washington D.C. set to the back drop of an impeachment inquiry, people are engaged right now and that means a lot of people paying attention to this election in Louisiana," said Sherman.
In Orleans parish, over 7,000 turned out on Saturday to vote early, with over 6,500 in St. Tammany and over 5,000 in Jefferson parish, Sherman says there also other seats to fill that could be driving people to the polls.
“The governors race creating the most interest, the hottest race to top this ballot, but in parishes throughout the state, very important elections. St. Tammany for example choosing the parish president, Orleans with a very important bond issue, Jefferson still a council race to be decided.”
