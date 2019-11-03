Rainbow City parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s newest park hosted its grand opening yesterday, November 2 in downtown with a parade.
The new park called Shreveport Common was to honor Shreveport regional arts by hosting an exhibit called Rainbow City.
Mayor Adrian Perkins was in attendance and said the new park will help develop the downtown area.
The park will feature Rainbow City for the next six weeks along with various activities. This includes live music every Friday, brunch on Sundays and an arts market where visitors and local residents can shop.
