Police need help finding 70-year-old man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police need the public’s help locating 70-year-old Ralph “Mac” Schultz. He was last seen near the 3200 block of E. 70th Street.
“Mac” was driving a red F-150, with Louisiana license plate number X09064. It has a broken passenger side mirror.
He is a white male, 5′3, and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve, possibly red and black, plaid shirt, black pants and a black cap.
His family is deeply concerned about his whereabouts.
If you have any information, call 911 or Detective S. Roquemore.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.