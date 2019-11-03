Police need help finding 70-year-old man

Police need help finding 70-year-old man
Police need help finding 70-year-old man (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Danielle Scruggs | November 2, 2019 at 8:34 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 8:35 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police need the public’s help locating 70-year-old Ralph “Mac” Schultz. He was last seen near the 3200 block of E. 70th Street.

“Mac” was driving a red F-150, with Louisiana license plate number X09064. It has a broken passenger side mirror.

He is a white male, 5′3, and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve, possibly red and black, plaid shirt, black pants and a black cap.

His family is deeply concerned about his whereabouts.

If you have any information, call 911 or Detective S. Roquemore.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.