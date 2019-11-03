How to get your free flu shot in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you had your flu shot yet? Louisiana’s health department is continuing to hold one-day flu vaccination clinics in November where people can get free flu shots.
The one-day clinics started in October, and the health department has a full list of locations, dates and times on its website.
LDH is offering a free flu shot clinic Nov. 22. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit.
You’re still welcomed to get a free flu shot even if you don’t have private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.
More than 1,400 people in Louisiana died last year from the flu and more than 14,000 people were hospitalized, according to the Department o Health.
