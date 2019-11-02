Salvation Army’s Angel Tree drive begins in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - The holiday season is fast approaching and Texarkana’s Salvation Army is getting to an early start.
On Friday, the Salvation Army began this year's Angel Tree Drive at Central Mall in Texarkana.
The Angel program by the Salvation Army is designed to provide Christmas gifts to needy children and seniors.
Local leaders say there are more than 800 names on this year's Angel Tree. They hope that each child will get gifts as two wishes and one need.
“It seems kind of early, Nov. 1, but we do that because we want to make sure that all the angels get adopted,” said Salvation Army Maj. Tracey Czajkowski. "Because in the past we have had a crunch trying to get them all adopted — but we always do.
Salvation Army officials said most names on this year’s list need coats.
The drive will continue through Dec. 11.
A red kettle is available near the Angel Tree for financial donations.
