Cool, dry, and sunny this weekend. Rain returns later in the week.

Happy Saturday! This weekend is going to be chilly, yet dry and enjoyable. Temperatures will climb out of the mid and upper 30s this morning and reach the low 60s for most areas in the ArkLaTex this afternoon. Winds out of the northwest will bring in dry and cool air blowing 5-10mph. Thankfully, we’re not expecting any rain to arrive today or Sunday.
Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s so pipes will not be an issue, but some plants or pets might still need to be brought in if sensitive to cold air. Also, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ends which means we FALL BACK and set our clocks back one hour for and extra hour of sleep! Sunday morning will be chilly, but highs will be back in the low 60s once again by the afternoon under sunny skies.
Monday: Partly cloud to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Most of the day will remain dry with calm southerly winds around 5mph. The added moisture from the south may help rain chances Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday morning rain chances are around 20% with the chances lowering as we get closer to the afternoon. The rain looks to stay mainly near the I-30 corridor.
Wednesday night into Thursday will be our greatest chance for rain in the ArkLaTex associated with yet another cold front. So far, severe weather is not expected, but we'll keep you updated as we get closer.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.