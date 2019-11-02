Caddo Principals of the Year 2020 announced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Caddo Parish Schools announced its 2020 Principals of the Year.
“The best principals lead by example and support their staff in ways that motivate and inspire,” said Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree said, in a news release. “I can confidently say these three principals surpass the expectations of what qualifies them to become principal of the year. They exemplify excellence and a commitment to grow themselves as much as their staff and students.”
The winners are:
- Lynette Hampton, Elementary School Principal of the Year, of North Highlands Elementary School
- Tom Thomas, Middle School Principal of the Year, of Herndon Magnet School
- Dr. Grady Smith, High School Principal of the Year, of Woodlawn High School
The winners were chosen "based on their continued commitment to academic excellence and increasing opportunities for students," according to a news release.
Now, the winners will advance to compete for the state titles in the 2021 Principal of the Year competition.
State winners will be announced in July at the 14th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Symposium and Celebration.
