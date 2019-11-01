18-year-old shot in his chest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An 18-year-old has been shot in his chest.
Now Shreveport police are investigating the shooting they think occurred in the 6300 block of West Canal Boulevard.
Investigators suspect that the gun accidentally fired while some youths were playing with it.
Authorities learned about the shooting when someone brought the wounded male to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show he arrived at the Shreveport hospital about 7:07 p.m.
His condition is serious but not life-threatening, authorities said.
