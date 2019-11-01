Texarkana police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Nicholas reece Jones, 14, was last seen leaving his family's home at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 (Source: TTPD)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 1, 2019

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Have you seen Nicholas Reece Jones?

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says that he left his family's apartment on South Lake Drive at about 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

We need your help locating a 14 year old autistic boy who left his apartment on South Lake Drive about 5:00 this...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Friday, November 1, 2019

In a Facebook post, authorities say they do not know where he went after leaving.

He was last seen wearing a black and red coat, black shirt, shorts and no shoes. He also has autism.

Authorities are very concerned for his safety.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.

