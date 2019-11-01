Texarkana police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Have you seen Nicholas Reece Jones?
The Texarkana Texas Police Department says that he left his family's apartment on South Lake Drive at about 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
In a Facebook post, authorities say they do not know where he went after leaving.
He was last seen wearing a black and red coat, black shirt, shorts and no shoes. He also has autism.
Authorities are very concerned for his safety.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.
