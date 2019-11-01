Shreveport police respond to shooting in Stoner Hill neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is fighting for his life after being found shot in Shreveport’s Stoner Hill neighborhood Friday.
About a dozen police units responded to the call around 12:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Easy Street.
The man was shot in his head and his condition is life-threatening, police Officer Christina Curtis said.
Police detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the area where the shooting occurred in an attempt to identify a suspect and determine what happened.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
