Shreveport police respond to shooting in Stoner Hill neighborhood

A man is fighting for his life after having been shot in his head, SPD spokeswoman says

Shreveport police respond to shooting in Stoner Hill neighborhood
About a dozen Shreveport police units responded to a shooting during lunch hour Nov. 1 in which a man was shot in his head in the 1600 block of Easy Street. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA)
By KSLA Staff | November 1, 2019 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 2:49 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is fighting for his life after being found shot in Shreveport’s Stoner Hill neighborhood Friday.

About a dozen police units responded to the call around 12:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Easy Street.

The man was shot in his head and his condition is life-threatening, police Officer Christina Curtis said.

Police detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the area where the shooting occurred in an attempt to identify a suspect and determine what happened.

This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.