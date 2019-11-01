'Penelope’ the art car rolls into Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Art cars are pretty popular over in Houston, Texas — but if you’ve never seen one in person, you’ll get your chance to here in Shreveport.
On Saturday, November 2nd, “Penelope” the art car will be parked outside of the Moppet Shoppe on 4840 Line Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon.
Houston author and Shreveport native Cathey Nickell will be there presenting her children’s book Arthur Zarr’s Amazing Art Car as well as signing books.
Nickell will also have “Penelope’s” owner Elizabeth Gwynne who’s furry purple car was inspired by the 1958 Sheb Wooley song The Purple People Eater.
Gwynne’s purple art car is a multiple award winner. She won The Orange Show’s Best Daily Driver in the 2018 Houston Art Car Parade, third place at the Greenville, Texas Art Car Show in May 2019 and the 2019 Brian Bryan Award from the Houston Art Car Klub.
On Friday, Nov. 1, Nickell will return to St. Mark’s Cathedral School where she previously attended to deliver presentations to students and showcase Gwynne’s purple art car.
