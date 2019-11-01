La. DCFS celebrates the start of National Adoption Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Though the temperature hovered around 40 degrees Friday morning — the frigid conditions didn’t stop the Department of Children and Family Services from celebrating the start of National Adoption Month.
Dressed in purple and holding purple balloons, the public gathered outside of the Shreveport office on Fairfield Avenue to mark the occasion.
“Adoption is so important because kids will have a forever family,” said Linda Pickens, a DCFS adoption specialist. “We don’t want them to stay in foster care moving from home to home.”
In 2018, DCFS noted 68 children were adopted out of the foster care system. Also worth noting, 1,071 children were served in foster care last year.
“We’re looking for families that will love and treat that child as their own child," Pickens said. “We’re looking for families that will adopt them, we’re very appreciative of families that already adopted children.”
Pickens said the purple color represents the significance of a child — she described them as “royalty.”
“They are very special and are looking for families that will love them,” she said.
