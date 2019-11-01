HVAC issue closes ArkLaTex school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There's an issue with the boiler at a Shreveport school.
So no classes will be held Friday at C.E. Byrd High.
“A part has been ordered and will be delivered Friday morning with repairs slated to be completed by the close of business Friday,” Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood said.
The boiler that failed Thursday evening is the last part of the school’s outdated heating and air-conditioning system, she added.
The school’s HVAC system is undergoing a $10 million overhaul.
“In the past three years, we have replaced most of the heating and air conditioning at the school with the last phase (including this boiler) set to be completed in the summer of 2020,” Nash-Wood said.
Classes at Byrd High are expected to resume Monday morning.
