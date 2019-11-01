Great weekend as temperatures warm back up

(KSLA) - After our first freeze across the ArkLaTex, we will now gradually warm up through the weekend. Temperatures will get back to near 60 degrees. Then our next weather maker will arrive next week bringing up the rain chances. No severe weather is expected as of now.
Through the evening, it will remain a little chilly. Temperatures will be falling to the 40s after sunset. Friday night football is looking good though! You will just need a jacket to stay warm. Otherwise, there will not be any rain, so you can leave the rain gear at home.
This weekend will be rather nice. The temperatures will be cold in the morning. It will start out in the 30s both days. Then by the afternoon, it will warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s. There should be plenty of sunshine on Saturday, then a few clouds on Sunday. I do not expect any rain over the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday morning could both have some frost in the morning. The winds will be calm, and the temperatures will be cold enough. So, frost is likely to develop all across the ArklaTex. I would keep any outdoor plants covered and would bring in any pets. At the very least, I would grab a jacket if you're an early riser over the weekend.
Don't forget the time change this weekend as well. Saturday night is when the time will go back one hour. So, you'll get an extra hour of sleep! Don't arrive to church an hour early! This is also a good time to check batteries in your fire detector and smoke alarms. Unfortunately though, the sun will now be setting around 5:00 in the evenings.
Monday will be rather cloudy. Our next weather maker will be getting closer. Tuesday and Wednesday is when I expect a little more rain. As of now, I have a 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. If the rain stays away, and we don't see as much, then the temperature might be a little warmer. I would keep the rain gear just in case.
Then on Thursday and Friday, the rain chances will go up to 30-40%. It becomes a question if a cold front will be coming down to the ArkLatex by that time. I'm going with the idea that one will be nearby at least. So, I'm keeping the rain chances a little higher. If the cold front never arrives, it will be drier and warmer. Temperatures as of now will fall from the 60s to the 50s from Thursday to Friday.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.