D.A. clears Bossier City officer in fatal shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department and the Bossier Parish District Attorney says the police officer who shot and killed a woman last week was justified.
Officer Patrick Edmonds, Jr. responded to a disturbance at the LaQuinta Inn on Preston Boulevard in Bossier City on Oct. 25. Police say Shannon Rupert was in the hotel lobby with a pair of scissors, and she refused to drop them when the officer told her to.
The police department says Rupert “aggressively approached the officer with scissors in hand.” Edmonds shot Rupert twice, and she died at the hospital.
District Attorney Schuyler Marvin sent a letter to Police Chief Shane McWilliams Monday saying the District Attorney’s office spoke with BCPD investigators and reviewed video from the hotel and bodycam footage.
“Based on all evidence reviewed it is my firm opinion that no crime was committed by the officer as his actions constituted justifiable homicide," Marvin wrote in the letter.
Edmonds was placed on administrative leave following the shooting. BCPD says he will remain on administrative leave until the department can complete an investigation for possible violations of departmental policy.
