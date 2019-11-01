Chilly weekend after first freeze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! We have reached the weekend as we wake up to the coldest temperatures since April. After most of us see our first freeze this morning temperatures will moderate to a degree this afternoon and through the weekend. High pressure building over the ArkLaTex will keep our skies sunny for the most next 4 days. Our next cold front arrives Tuesday which would be our next chance for rain.
So as you wake up from your candy coma on your Friday freezing temperatures will greet you as you head out the door. This is the ArkLaTex’s first widespread freeze since April 6th. Once we get to the afternoon we should see our temperatures get back into the mid to upper 50s across the ArkLaTex. The good news is that like Halloween, clear skies will dominate the region.
Your weekend forecast is looking cool yet dry. Temperatures will go from the upper 50s Saturday into the low 60s Sunday with sunny skies. So if you have plans to head to the State Fair of Louisiana you have nothing to worry about.
Turning the page to next week our temperatures should continue to moderate out ahead of our next front. Temperatures will get back into the 70s, but a strong cold front at the end of next week will put a cap on how warm it can get.
In the meantime make sure you bundle up this morning and remember that it is Friday!
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.