Candy lovers thrive on Halloween night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s no holiday more exciting to candy lovers than Halloween.
It helps kids and adults enjoy a day of dressing up and celebrating.
Throughout the ArkLaTex, people dressed up their homes with Halloween attire and gave out candy.
One of the most decorated and anticipated homes is at the corner of Pieremont Road and Fern Avenue in Shreveport.
The Smith family has used elaborate decorations to help the community celebrate Halloween the past 17 years.
“When you see the smiles on their faces, you know it was all worth it,” Mrs. Smith says. “We just love to see the young’uns happy and their animals.”
The Smith family planned to give out $600 worth of candy Thursday.
And Halloween’s not the only occasion.
Every year, the Smiths participate in seven holidays to brighten their community.
Also Thursday, several local groups sponsored Halloween parties to help family have a safe night.
At SPAR’s Princess Park Community Center, there was a party designed for kids with disabilities. Free food, games and other activities helped them enjoy Halloween.
KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett said Snickers, M&Ms and candy corn were the most popular candies he saw this year.
