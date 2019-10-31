Woman struck by school bus, seriously injured

By KSLA Digital Team | October 31, 2019 at 7:48 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 7:52 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a school bus on Thursday morning.

Officers were called just before 6:45 a.m. to the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Sunnybrook Street in Sunset Acres.

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, the 26-year-old woman attempted to cross the street when she was hit by the school bus.

No one on the bus, students or the driver, were injured.

The woman received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

No word on citations at this time.

Crews with SPD’s crash scene investigators remain on scene.

