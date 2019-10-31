Woman struck by school bus, seriously injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a school bus on Thursday morning.
Officers were called just before 6:45 a.m. to the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Sunnybrook Street in Sunset Acres.
According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, the 26-year-old woman attempted to cross the street when she was hit by the school bus.
No one on the bus, students or the driver, were injured.
The woman received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
No word on citations at this time.
Crews with SPD’s crash scene investigators remain on scene.
