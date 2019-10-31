1 person shot in his back in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting has landed one person in a hospital emergency room.
And the other person who was in the truck with him now is in custody, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Detectives believe the shooting occurred Wednesday night in the 200 block of East Dudley Street.
That’s where authorities found a vehicle riddled with bullets.
One of its occupants had been shot in the back. He has since been taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
The truck’s other occupant took off walking but was found by police.
Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to Beverly Place at 8:02 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Three units responded to a medical emergency between Cornwell Avenue and Stratford Avenue.
A minute later, police responded to a report of a shooting at that location.
Police now have nine units on the scene.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
