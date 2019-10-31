LRCA Rodeo Finals kick off Thursday night at LA State Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Rodeo Cowboys Association is back in Shreveport hosting its rodeo finals Thursday, Oct. 31 through Saturday, Nov. 2 inside the Hirsch Coliseum.
This year’s specialty act is Rider Kiesner who is back for another year. Kiesner is a 2x world champion gun spinner, and a 4x world champion trick roper. Kiesner will be showcasing trick roping, gun spinning and whip cracking skills.
Thursday, Oct. 31st is heroes night at the rodeo. All law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and military will get in free. They can receive two tickets to the rodeo by calling the State Fair office at 318-635-1361.
Tickets will also be discounted for the general public and everyone is encouraged to wear red, white, and blue to show support.
Friday, Nov. 1st is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night where the State Fair will donate two dollars for every rodeo ticket purchased to the North Louisiana division of the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The st cancer awareness.
Saturday, November 2nd is the championship night where the LRCA will crown the finals, year-end, and all-around champion as well as rookie of the year in each event.
You can purchase tickets at the State Fair box office, online at the State Fair’s website or at these ticket outlet locations:
- Ranchland of Shreveport
- Topp’s Western World
- Cavender’s Western Outfitters (Shreveport & Bossier City locations)
- Paul’s Farm & Garden
- Greenwood Feed & Hardware
