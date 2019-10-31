Internal SPD poll shows officers support on bond issue

Internal poll released by SPD
By KSLA Digital Team | October 31, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 9:36 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A recent poll taken by Shreveport police officers shows overwhelming support on a bond issue.

2019 SPD Bond Survey Results
2019 SPD Bond Survey Results (Source: City of Shreveport)

Officers voted anonymously via an electronic ballot that was sent to their emails by Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond.

On the ballot in November will be propositions that include funding to improve police facilities, namely $20 million to construct a central police headquarters.

These results are in contrast to comments made by Shreveport Police Officers Association President Michael Carter.

Carter said that the police union would actively oppose the three bond proposals and that this survey "is not valid nor reliable.”

