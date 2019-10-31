Freezing temperatures tonight, then a great weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Halloween! It is a cold Thursday, but it will get much colder tonight. There will be freezing temperatures for most of the ArkLaTex. A freeze warning in in place from 3:00 am to 9:00 am Friday.
Through the evening, it will remain a little chilly. Temperatures will be cooling down quickly after sunset. For trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the mid to lower 40s. So, you may want to bundle up if you have evening plans. Don't let the kids stay out too late as the temperatures will continue to fall.
We have a freeze warning in place for Friday morning. Temperatures will be at or near freezing a few hours. You may want to bring in or cover any plants you may have. Plus I would bring in any pets. Pipes should not be an issue since it will not be cold enough for long enough. I will be cold enough to grab a jacket as you head out the door on Friday.
There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, but it will not be much help. The temperatures will still be cold. It will only warm up to the mid 50s. At least we won't have to worry about any rain though! Friday night football is looking good!
This weekend will be rather nice. The temperatures will be cold in the morning. It will start out in the 30s both days. Then by the afternoon, it will warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s. There should be plenty of sunshine on Saturday, then a few clouds on Sunday. I do not expect any rain over the weekend.
Monday will be rather cloudy. Our next weather maker will be getting closer. Tuesday and Wednesday is when I expect more rain. As of now, I have a 30% on Tuesday then a 40% Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but will be cooling by the end of the week. So, don't pack away any coats!
Enjoy the rest of your week and have a great and safe Halloween!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.