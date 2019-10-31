First Alert: Freeze Warnings for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Halloween! The wet and miserable weather we have been dealing with for most of the week has finally moved out and cold air is moving on in. Today and Friday will be the coldest days across the ArkLaTex that we have seen so far during the fall. Widespread subfreezing temperatures are expected across the region Friday and Freeze Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service. Our temperatures should moderate somewhat as we go into the weekend, but expect the below normal temperatures to stick around.