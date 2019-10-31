First Alert: Freeze Warnings for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Halloween! The wet and miserable weather we have been dealing with for most of the week has finally moved out and cold air is moving on in. Today and Friday will be the coldest days across the ArkLaTex that we have seen so far during the fall. Widespread subfreezing temperatures are expected across the region Friday and Freeze Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service. Our temperatures should moderate somewhat as we go into the weekend, but expect the below normal temperatures to stick around.
For our Halloween expect some very chilly temperatures as you are heading out the door this morning. Temperatures on average will be roughly 20 degrees colder compared to this time yesterday. Combine those temperatures with breezy conditions and wind chills in the low to mid 30s should be expected. Don’t anticipate much of a warm up during the afternoon as high temperatures will struggle to get into the low 50s. Trick or Treaters will experience temperatures in the mid 40s this evening as they head out around the neighborhood tonight.
Our temperatures will bottom out Friday morning with most of the region now expected to see the first freeze of the season. At the very least frost should be seen across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures should warm up a little bit thanks to clear skies, but highs in the upper 50s will still be more than 15 degrees below normal.
For your weekend you should expect mostly sunny skies along with temperatures that will be slowly moderating. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday should be able to creep into the lower 60s, but once again these temperatures will be well below normal.
So get ready to give those winter jackets a workout over the next couple days! Have a happy Halloween!
