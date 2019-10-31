First Alert: First freeze expected Friday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The strong cold front that pushed through the ArkLaTex is delivering the coldest air of the fall season just in time for Halloween. While that does mean sunny skies will return, cold temperatures will be the big story on Halloween. Many places across the region will see high temperatures that are more than 20 degrees below average for this time of year.
Those going out to Trick or Treat tonight will need to stay warm as temperatures will quickly fall through the 40s during the early evening hours. The one positive for this evening is that it will be clear night with no chance of rain.
But due to those clear skies temperatures will fall even further during the overnight hours. Clear skies combined with light winds will likely lead to the first freeze in Shreveport since April 6th. In addition, expect frost as you are starting up your car in the morning.
Due to the expected freeze the National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings for all of the ArkLaTex. Please make sure you move sensitive plants inside before sunset tonight.
Over the next five days temperatures will slowly rebound across the ArkLaTex. But even by Tuesday of next week when our next cold front arrives our temperatures will still stay below normal as the colder pattern still dominates the region.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the day-to-day details for the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can always get the latest forecast updates:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.