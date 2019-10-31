Fire reported at Shreveport apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a building at a Shreveport apartment complex.
It was at Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.
The fire was reported at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Both floors of a building at the rear of the 9.6-acre complex sustained damage.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.
Nor was there information immediately available about how the fire started.
The Fire Department has a dozen units on the call, down from 14 earlier, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
