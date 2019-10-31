Fire reported at Shreveport apartments

Both floors of a building at the rear of the 9.6-acre complex sustained damage

Fire damaged both floors of a building at the rear of the 9.6-acre Villa Norte Apartments complex in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street in Shreveport the night of Oct. 30. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 30, 2019 at 11:14 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:38 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a building at a Shreveport apartment complex.

It was at Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.

The fire was reported at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Both floors of a building at the rear of the 9.6-acre complex sustained damage.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.

Nor was there information immediately available about how the fire started.

The Fire Department has a dozen units on the call, down from 14 earlier, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

