DeSoto Sheriff’s Office transforms into haunted house

DESOTO, La. (KSLA) - From dark corridors to spooky surprises to creepy crawlies — the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is bubbling over with Halloween spirit this year.
Over the course of a month, DPSO has steadily transformed the building into an Addams Family themed haunted house.
Students from DeSoto Parish Schools will stop by the office throughout the day and will be open until the candy runs out.
“Today, we have the opportunity to have roughly 100 special needs children from our schools that will be coming through, we get to spend some time with them,” said Sheriff Jayson Richardson. “That’s what it’s all about, interacting with the kids and seeing the enjoyment they get by coming by.”
DPSO staff members even decked themselves out in full costumes, adding an extra scare and passing out candy for kids as they toured the haunted house.
“It’s just another opportunity we can create that allows individuals from the community to bring their children by to interact with us in a positive manner,” Sheriff Richardson said. “We’re always looking for ways to do that.”
