Section 642: Drew Brees is so powerful ... that he has a clone!

Section 642: Drew Brees is so powerful ... that he has a clone!
Saints quarterback Drew Brees made his return to the field following a thumb injury and led the Saints to a victory over the Arizona Cardinals. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
October 29, 2019 at 7:44 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:31 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A trainer in Lafayette has a striking resemblance to Drew Brees. Now, he’s not exactly the spitting image of the Saints star quarterback. But, it’s close enough.

Jeremy Hohle was featured on national television during the game on Sunday against the Cardinals. He wore a No. 9 jersey and even painted a birthmark on his face.

This picture:

My cousin is a meme Jeremy Hohle hahahah

Posted by Megan Simon Blevins on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Brees was so enamored, he didn’t “pass” on the chance to meet his fan. Hohle – and thousands of others – posted images and video on Facebook. He’s been tagged more times in the last 12 hours than on a schoolyard (old people like me used to play a game called “tag." Google it.)

And the Saints star was totally cool: “Drew Brees is just as awesome off the field as he is on the field. The past few days have been pretty amazing, but this......”

This video:

This is awesome Jeremy Hohle!!!

Posted by William Mills on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

This occasion:

So this just happened...they really do look alike!! One of the best parts about this was that Drew Brees was genuinely...

Posted by Christopher Feldman on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

His friend’s caption was clever: “I was so excited to be able to shake Drew’s hand...but don’t worry, I made sure not to put any pressure on his thumb area!!! WHO DAT!!!”

And it made me think 🤔. Why doesn’t anyone ever mistake me for The Rock?

With all the Drew Brees look-a-like hoopla, I'll just leave this here ...

Posted by Chris Finch FOX 8 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.