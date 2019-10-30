400 pounds of marijuana discovered during ETX traffic stop

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A Chicago man is behind bars after officers discovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana in the truck he was driving.
Brandon Ashly Beck, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds — which is a second-degree felony.
It happened at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 29 in Harrison County. Beck was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on Highway 59 south. He was pulled over for a moving and equipment violation, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
After speaking with deputies, they decided that they needed to investigate further. That’s when the HCSO’s K9 deputies were called.
Deputy K9 Hank alerted officers to the odor of narcotics in the trailer. The truck appeared to be hauling laundry detergent, but after unloading the cargo, crews discovered 15 bundles that had 400 pounds of marijuana.
Beck was booked into the Harrison County Jail.
