Police searching for suspect following bank robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are searching for a man who got away with an unknown amount of money following a bank robbery in Shreveport.
Officers got the call just after 9 a.m. to the Red River Federal Credit Union on Jacobs Street. That’s in the Fairfield neighborhood. Just off of Fairfield Avenue, not far from the Louisiana State Building.
A man wearing black with a mask entered the credit union with a handgun, demanding money, according to Shreveport Police Department Spokeswoman, Ofc. Christina Curtis.
He got away with an unknown amount of cash and fled westbound down Jacobs Street.
Shreveport police K9 officers are searching the area.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
