Louisiana students score high

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana students reached a huge improvement in test scores.
In the National Assessment of Educational Progress Louisiana students ranked #1 in the nation for improvement in eighth-grade math, according to the Louisiana Superintendent of Education.
The assessment measures the reading and math proficiency of students across the nation and individual states.
Over the last decade, Louisiana ranked in the top 10 among all states for improvement on each of the four assessment tests.
