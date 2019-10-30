Funeral set for Arkansas teen who died in SUV wreck

Dierks High student Emily Gordon leads a prayer circle in memory of classmate Dalton Wade Jamerson at the flagpole on the South Arkansas school campus the morning of Oct. 29. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 30, 2019 at 5:22 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 5:22 PM

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KSLA) — Services have been set for an South Arkansas teenager who died in a wreck while on his way to school Monday morning.

The celebration of life for 16-year-old Dalton Wade Jamerson, of Lockesburg, Ark., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at Brumley Funeral Home, 500 N. Park Drive in Broken Bow, Okla.

The Dierks High junior’s funeral will be preceded by visitation from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the same funeral home chapel, according to his obituary.

Jamerson, who moved to Sevier County, Ark., from Broken Bow about three years ago, will be buried in Broken Bow Cemetery.

Visitation for Dalton Jamerson will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at the Brumley Funeral Home Chapel,...

Posted by Brumley Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

