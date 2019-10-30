Funeral set for Arkansas teen who died in SUV wreck

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KSLA) — Services have been set for an South Arkansas teenager who died in a wreck while on his way to school Monday morning.
The celebration of life for 16-year-old Dalton Wade Jamerson, of Lockesburg, Ark., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at Brumley Funeral Home, 500 N. Park Drive in Broken Bow, Okla.
The Dierks High junior’s funeral will be preceded by visitation from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the same funeral home chapel, according to his obituary.
Jamerson, who moved to Sevier County, Ark., from Broken Bow about three years ago, will be buried in Broken Bow Cemetery.
